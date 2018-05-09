09.05.2018 - 00:07 Uhr SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operations of $18.4 Million in First Quarter 2018

Completion of Process Plant Construction, 57% of Commissioning at Boungou MONTREAL, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SNF) (OMX:SMF) today reported its financial and operational results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated. First Quarter 2018 - in Review · Gold production Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick