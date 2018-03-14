14.03.2018 - 22:00 Uhr
Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural
Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT), today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of the natural color business of GlobeNatural, a leading natural food and ingredient company based in
Lima, Peru. The new entity will operate as Sensient Natural Colors Peru S.A.C.
The addition of a major natural color producer in Peru provides significant new carmine and annatto production capacity andDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.