04.03.2019 - 20:20 Uhr Seraphim Capital Appoints Candace Johnson as New Venture Partner and Chair of Advisory Board

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading space-dedicated venture firm Seraphim Capital has today announced that serial space entrepreneur Candace Johnson will join as partner. Ms. Johnson has a long and distinguished career as founder/co-founder of such space ventures as SES ASTRA, SES Global, Loral-Teleport Europe, Europe Online, as well as having played critical roles in Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick