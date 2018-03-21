21.03.2018 - 00:44 Uhr

Serinus Announces 2017 Year End Reserves

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX:SEN) (WARSAW:SEN), announces the results of the 2017 year-end evaluation of its oil and gas reserves.  The evaluation was prepared by the independent qualified reserves evaluator RPS Energy Canada Ltd. ("RPS") in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick