31.05.2018 - 03:50 Uhr
Sesen Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of an
underwritten public offering of 22,222,223 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.80 per share, which was the closing price on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 30, 2018, before
underwriting discountsDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.