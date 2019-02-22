22.02.2019 - 21:41 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Stamps.com Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: STMP) complied with federal securities laws. On February 21,
2019, Stamps.com announced it has discontinued its shipping partnership with the USPS. The price of Stamps.com stock declined following the news.
If you purchased Stamps.com shares and suffered a loss