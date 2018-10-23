23.10.2018 - 14:56 Uhr Siemens Healthineers and Healthy.io Align Expertise to Improve Kidney Disease Compliance with Home Testing

Siemens Healthineers and Healthy.io have announced today a global OEM alliance to help patients improve their compliance with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) monitoring. It is estimated that between 8-10 percent of the adult population globally have some form of kidney damage.1 Undetected CKD can lead to kidney failure, and also increase a patient’s risk of premature death from associated cardiovascular Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick