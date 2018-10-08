SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt

SIG Combibloc Group AG, CH0435377954

Pressemitteilung

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.SIG gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt

Neuhausen, Schweiz, 8. Oktober 2018. SIG Combibloc Group («SIG» oder das «Unternehmen», Börsenticker: SIGN), ein führender Anbieter aseptischer Verpackungslösungen für die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, gibt heute bekannt, dass die im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden Joint Global Coordinators die im Rahmen des Börsenganges («IPO») gewährte Mehrzuteilungsoption von 19'800'000 bestehenden Aktien zum Angebotspreis von CHF 11.25 pro Aktie vollständig ausgeübt haben.

Am 28. September 2018 sind die Aktien von SIG kotiert und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden Joint Global Coordinators die Mehrzuteilungsoption von 19'800'000 bestehenden Aktien zum Preis von CHF 11.25 pro Aktie vollständig ausgeübt, was 15% der 132'000'000 Aktien im Basisangebot entspricht. Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption platzierten Aktien sind insgesamt 151'800'000 Aktien im Rahmen des IPOs verkauft worden, bestehend aus 105'000'000 neue, und 46'800'000 bestehende, Aktien. Die totale Angebotsgrösse beträgt CHF 1'708 Millionen.

Fonds, die von Partnergesellschaften von Onex (TSX:ONEX) beraten werden, sowie bestimmte Mitglieder des Managements (die «verkaufenden Aktionäre») werden rund 53% halten und der Free Float wird rund 47% betragen.

Das Unternehmen hat sich verpflichtet, keine neuen Aktien zu emittieren während einer Lock-up Periode von 180 Tagen ab dem ersten Handelstag. Mitglieder der Geschäftsleitung und einige weitere Manager haben sich verpflichtet, keine bestehenden Aktien zu verkaufen während einer Lock-up Periode von 360 Tagen, und die verkaufenden Aktionäre (ohne die Mitglieder der Geschäftsleitung und einige weitere Manager) haben sich zu einem Lock-up von 180 Tagen ab dem 28. September 2018 verpflichtet, jeweils vorbehaltlich üblicher Ausnahmen. BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse und Goldman Sachs International agieren als Joint Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den Börsengang. Barclays, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley und UBS Investment Bank fungieren als Joint Bookrunners, UniCredit und Vontobel als Co-Lead Managers. Rothschild & Co. ist als unabhängiger IPO-Berater für SIG tätig.Investorenkontakt:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508 Director Investor Relations SIG Combibloc Group AG Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweizjennifer.gough@sig.biz

Medienkontakt:

Brunswick Group Charlie Pretzlik +44 20 7396 7436cpretzlik@brunswickgroup.com Sabine Morgenthal +49 (69) 2400 5517smorgenthal@brunswickgroup.com

Lemongrass Communications Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Über SIG SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische Verpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit über 5'000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 60 Ländern einzugehen. 2017 produzierte SIG rund 34 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,66 Milliarden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

