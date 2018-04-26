26.04.2018 - 03:34 Uhr
SJW Group Announces Quarterly Dividend
SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2018, to shareholders of
record at the close of business on May 7, 2018.
Dividends have been paid on SJW Group's and its predecessor's common stock for 298 consecutive quarters and the annual dividend amount has increased in