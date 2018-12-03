03.12.2018 - 05:39 Uhr

Skilled Now Launches Skills Builder Pro Business and Soft Skills Training Library

The practical, job-centric library of more than 110 courses targets the need for developing soft skills competencies people need to complement their technical skills, find and keep jobs. Delivered through a state-of the-art platform, SBP addresses the global demand for training that is accessible, practical, and transferable from the classroom to the workplace. WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2018

