27.04.2018 - 03:56 Uhr
Smartsheet Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), a leading provider of a cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,633,920 shares of its Class A common
stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Smartsheet is offering 10,000,000 shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 1,633,920 shares. In addition, Smartsheet has granted the
underwritersDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.