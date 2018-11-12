12.11.2018 - 23:27 Uhr Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter FY19 Earnings on December 3, 2018

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2019 ended October 31, 2018 after the close of U.S. financial markets on December 3, 2018. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.