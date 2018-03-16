16.03.2018 - 00:54 Uhr Snap Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Imran Khan, chief strategy officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on March 19 at 12:30 p.m. HKT. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.'s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: https://investor.snap.com/events-and-presentations/events About Snap