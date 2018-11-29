29.11.2018 - 11:23 Uhr Sodexo recognized for the feminization of its Board of Directors by European Women on Board and Ethics & Boards

Paris, November 29, 2018 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, has received the "Woman Chair Prize," which recognizes a company chaired by a woman with the highest percentage of women directors on its Board among the 200 largest companies of the Stoxx Europe 600. The prize was presented on November 28 during the launch of the first edition of the European Gender Diversity Index organized Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick