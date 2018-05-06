06.05.2018 - 04:13 Uhr
Solidere Qortuba Selects Yardi Tech Solution to Enhance Operations
DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Visionary Middle East developer chooses Yardi's award-winning, mobile-ready real estate software
platform to manage premier residential community in Riyadh
Solidere Qortuba (Solidere) has developed the Wadi Qortuba residential compound in Riyadh with over 600 units across 270,000 square meters and an adjacent
commercial strip. SolidereDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.