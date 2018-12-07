07.12.2018 - 03:12 Uhr Sonata Software Announces Signing Definitive Agreement to Acquire Australia Headquartered Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner, Scalable Data Systems, in Line With the Strategy to be a Global Leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business

BANGALORE, India, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, today announced that it has signed definitive agreement to acquire Scalable Data Systems, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Scalable Data Systems is a highly respected provider of business solutions in the Australian market, with a history of more than 25 years and has built a solid reputation in providing Microsoft