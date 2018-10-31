31.10.2018 - 08:35 Uhr
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates
The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 26 October 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 84.46 per
equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
Following this, the savings programme has 445,718 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.
