23.10.2018 - 14:56 Uhr
Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI Joint Venture (Sonobuoy TechSystems) Awarded $21.1M in Foreign Sales Contracts
Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE), announce the award of subcontracts valued at $21.1 million from their
ERAPSCO/Sonobuoy TechSystems joint venture. ERAPSCO/Sonobuoy TechSystems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of $9.5 million to Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC and $11.6 million to
Ultra Electronics USSI.Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.