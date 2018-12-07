07.12.2018 - 19:22 Uhr Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Dividends on Common and Convertible Preferred Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a year-end cash dividend of $1.45 per share of common stock which is estimated to consist of $0.98 of long term capital gains, $0.20 of short term capital gains and $0.27 of net investment income. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2018 to common