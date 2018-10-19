19.10.2018 - 01:21 Uhr State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series “C,” “D,” “E,” “G,” and “H”

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced cash dividends on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock: Series C (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series C preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,312.50 per share of Series C preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick