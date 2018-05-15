15.05.2018 - 08:55 Uhr
Steinhoff stock: Debt, debt, debt!
Who is still surprised, that the Steinhoff stock is still falling down? On May 10 the company reported nothing but only information, which were already publicly known from a presentation of April 20. But there was no word about sales figures for the preceding year or any information at all. There were also no news on the risks regarding the demands ... Mehr lesen…
#amazon-polly-label-tab, #amazon-polly-play-tab, #amazon-polly-by-tab{
display:none;
}
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.Den vollständigen Artikel auf finanztrends.info lesen.