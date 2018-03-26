Stockholm IT Ventures AB: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 03.04.2018 in Nacka Strand, Schweden mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

Stockholm IT Ventures AB, SE0006027546

STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (20 March, 2018) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB (ISIN SE 0006027546 - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 3rd April 2018 at 13.00 CET in Nacka Strand, Sweden. The notice and the agenda of the EMG can be found on our website.

About Stockholm IT Ventures AB

Stockholm IT Ventures AB is a Swedish public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2014 under the ticker symbol SVAB. The company focuses on clean and efficient low-cost energy cryptocurrency mining and production, and in blockchain related technology. All mining activities shall use clean and sustainable energy from hydro power stations in Northern Europe, requiring up to 80% less energy compared to ordinary mining for Bitcoin. The Stockholm IT Ventures stock represents a green investment in cryptocurrency technology. For more information, visit www.stockholmit.co. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Vibrate Communications for Stockholm IT Venturesleslie@vibratecommunications.comtyrone@vibratecommunications.com

26.03.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Stockholm IT Ventures AB Tegeluddsvägen 31 S- 115 40 Stockholm

Schweden E-Mail: info@stockholmit.co Internet: https://www.stockholmit.co ISIN: SE0006027546 Börsen: Auslandsbörse(n) Frankfurt Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

668795 26.03.2018