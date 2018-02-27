27.02.2018 - 01:16 Uhr
Suncor Energy closes purchase of additional interest in Syncrude
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor today announced it has closed the transaction to purchase a 5% interest in Syncrude from Mocal Energy.
The US$730 million, or approximately Cdn$925 million, purchase price is subject to closing adjustments and is based on an effective date of Jan.1, 2018.
Through this transaction Suncor's share in the Syncrude joint