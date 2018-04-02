02.04.2018 - 04:04 Uhr

Sungrow Prepares for Major Growth in Emerging APAC Solar Markets

HEFEI, China, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, is expanding its presence in emerging APAC solar markets, in particular South Korea and Vietnam. The Company will have a brand presence at Green Energyergy Expo Korea and the Solar Show Vietnam in early April. Backed by the "Renewable Energy 2030" Plan, PV installation

