01.03.2018 - 02:26 Uhr Sungrow Showcases 1500V String Inverter, ESS, and Floating PV System at PV Expo in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased the SG111HV, a 1500V string inverter tailored for Japanese ultra-high-voltage PV stations, along with energy storage system (ESS) for energy storage projects, and floating system for PV plants, at the PV Expo, which opened on February 28th at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.