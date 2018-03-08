08.03.2018 - 03:19 Uhr

Sunway University's Actuarial Science Programme Receives International Recognition

SUNWAY CITY, Malaysia, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Science programme offered by Sunway University has recently been accredited by the Education Committee of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), United Kingdom. The accreditation will provide Sunway students from the BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Studies maximum professional papers exemptions based on the new IFoA curriculum

