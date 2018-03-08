08.03.2018 - 03:19 Uhr
Sunway University's Actuarial Science Programme Receives International Recognition
SUNWAY CITY, Malaysia, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Science programme offered by Sunway University has recently been
accredited by the Education Committee of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), United Kingdom. The accreditation will provide Sunway students from the
BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Studies maximum professional papers exemptions based on the new IFoA curriculum