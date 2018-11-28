28.11.2018 - 19:14 Uhr T-Mobile is Giving Away FREE 50” 4K TVs from Samsung

Couldn’t bear the crowds on Black Friday? Missed that Cyber Monday steal? T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has you covered with a deal sure to make spirits bright. Starting this Friday, November 30, get a Samsung 50” 4K UHD Smart TV for free (that’s right, free) when you pick up a Samsung flagship smartphone on T-Mobile’s interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and add voice service on it. Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick