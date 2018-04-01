01.04.2018 - 23:30 Uhr
Tadawul Launches Trading of Saudi Government Debt Instruments
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announced today that it will commence listing and trading debt instruments issued by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia on April 8, 2018. Initially, Tadawul will list 45 primary and secondary Government debt instruments, comprising a broad range of Government Development
