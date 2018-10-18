18.10.2018 - 21:57 Uhr TEGNA Stations Debut “Mothers Matter” Investigation into Pregnancy-Related Deaths in the U.S.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced “Mothers Matter,” a four-part digital, episodic investigation into the high death rate of American mothers from pregnancy related causes, will premiere on TEGNA stations’ digital platforms on October 18. The series, led by the award-winning Atticus investigative unit from WXIA in Atlanta, examines how the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is more than Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick