16.04.2018 - 03:06 Uhr
Telix Pharmaceuticals, INSERM and ARRONAX Enter into Translational Research Partnership
MELBOURNE, Australia and NANTES, France, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) ("Telix", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR), has today announced a research partnership with the French
NationalDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.