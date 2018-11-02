02.11.2018 - 09:25 Uhr
TempTraq Wearable Temperature Monitoring Patch Earns CE Mark Approval
TempTraq Wearable, Bluetooth Temperature Monitor Provides Peace of Mind for Parents and Home Care Givers, and Sets a New Standard of Care for Hospitals in Europe
CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Spark Technologies today announced it received CE Mark approval for its
revolutionary TempTraq Bluetooth wearable temperature monitor. With CE Mark approval, TempTraq will soon be