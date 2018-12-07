07.12.2018 - 19:22 Uhr
Tenax Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $10 Million Underwritten Offering
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market,
today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable byDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.