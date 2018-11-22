22.11.2018 - 21:06 Uhr The European Commission Grants Camurus Marketing Authorisation for Weekly and Monthly Buvidal for Opioid Dependence

LUND, Sweden, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buvidal is the first long-acting medicine approved in the EU for the treatment of opioid dependence in adults and adolescents Camurus announced today that the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Buvidal (CAM2038), the first and only long-acting injectable treatment available in both weekly and