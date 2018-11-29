29.11.2018 - 02:03 Uhr

The Galien Foundation Announces 2018 Prix Galien International Award Recipients

The first-ever awards took place in Senegal to mark progress in African healthcare innovation and leadership DAKAR, Senegal, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Prix Galien International Committee heralded brilliant contributions to improving the health and wellbeing of those living in Africa. This year's winners represent advancement in Diabetology, Spinal Muscular Atrophy,

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick