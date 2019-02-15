15.02.2019 - 19:01 Uhr The Government of Palau Launches an RFP for Its Dispatchable Solar PV Project

Regulatory News: Electro Power Systems (Paris:EPS): The Government of the Republic of Palau has decided, for internal reasons, to re-open a "Request for Proposal" (RFP) for the building of dispatchable solar PV project in support of the achievement of its energy goals. The launched of the RFP -that will last until 15 March- entails negotiating and signing a new PPA with the winner.