24.04.2018 - 05:07 Uhr The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out

A sold-out crowd will witness history as the Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE presents the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006630/en/ (Photo: Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick