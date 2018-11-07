07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2018 Financial Results

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (the "Company" or "LGL"), announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Summary of Q3 2018 Financial Results: Revenues of $6.3 million, up 20.4% compared to Q3 2017 of $5.3 million Net income of $0.10 per share, compared to $0.01 for the prior year quarter Order backlog improved 62.0% to $16.1