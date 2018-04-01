01.04.2018 - 06:25 Uhr The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference Moves to New Location

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to accommodate increased demand for delegate places, The Maritime Standard has decided to move this year's TMS Tanker Conference to The Atlantis, Dubai. The one-day event will take place on Tuesday 16th October, the day after the hugely popular TMS Awards gala dinner, at this iconic, high quality venue on The Palm, Jumeirah.