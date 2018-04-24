24.04.2018 - 18:17 Uhr The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego

Representing its first collection of residences in San Diego, The New Home Company (NEW HOME) (NYSE: NWHM) today announced the Model Home Grand Opening for Promontory, set for this Sunday, April 29, 2018. Promontory is in the 230-acre master-planned community of Civita in Mission Valley. Civita is being developed by Sudberry Properties in partnership with the Grant family