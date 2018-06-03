03.06.2018 - 15:54 Uhr
Third Novartis Phase III trial shows Kisqali® combination therapy significantly improves PFS in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
Novartis International AG / Third Novartis Phase III trial shows Kisqali® combination therapy significantly improves PFS in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq
Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Kisqali plus fulvestrant demonstrated superior efficacy, with a median PFS of 20.5 monthsDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.