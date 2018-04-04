04.04.2018 - 03:37 Uhr
ThreadSol Partners With PI Apparel to Front Tech Innovation for Apparel Industry
SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
ThreadSol is proud to announce partnership with Product Innovation as a sponsor for PI Apparel Hong Kong.
PI Apparel brings together the fashion, apparel and footwear industry to discuss the challenges and technologies disrupting the industry. PI Apparel Hong Kong has a focused stream for each of
pre-production, productionDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.