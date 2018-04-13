13.04.2018 - 13:08 Uhr Three in four rental home saunas heated every week

SATO Corporation, Press release, 13th April 2018 at 1:25 pm According to a survey conducted among the residents' panel of the rental housing provider SATO, 74% of respondents have sauna on a weekly basis. The most preferred person to take a sauna with is the partner they live with. The survey covered topics including residents' sauna habits and the significance of the sauna among criteria used Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick