14.03.2018 - 05:40 Uhr Tissue World Miami to Be the First International Trade Show at Newly Renovated Miami Beach Convention Center March 21-23

Eighty countries to be represented at North America's leading tissue industry event MIAMI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a few days, over 2,000 industry professionals from 80 countries will gather for Tissue World Miami, March 21-23, at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center. Attendees range from tissue manufacturers, jumbo roll suppliers, converters, Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick