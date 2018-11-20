20.11.2018 - 02:26 Uhr
Tiziana Announces Pricing of Offering and Warrant Conversion Raising in Aggregate $5.79 million of New Equity Capital, Approval to List on the Nasdaq Global Market and Loan Conversion Extinguishing $1.78 million of Debt
Tiziana Life Sciences plc (AIM: TILS) (the "Company" or "Tiziana"), a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology
and immunology, today announces the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering in the United States (the “Offering”) of 442,910 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing 4,429,100
