04.12.2018 - 00:58 Uhr Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Nov. 30, 2018

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of Nov. 30, 2018, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.1 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $1.3 billion, or $23.50 per share. As of Nov. 30, 2018, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance