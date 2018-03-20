20.03.2018 - 00:19 Uhr
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced that on March 19, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common
stock and Class A common stock for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 29, 2018. The dividend represents an annual
distributionDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.