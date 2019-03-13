13.03.2019 - 01:31 Uhr

Trax Scoops 2019 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for Innovative Retail Tech Solution

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, the leading provider of computer vision and analytics solutions for the retail industry, has been named a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. The Business Intelligence Group recognised Trax as a leader in AI excellence, alongside big names like Capgemini, for innovative use of the emerging technology in retail.

