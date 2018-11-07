07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr Trex Brings Affordability and Ease to the Outdoors with New Decking and Railing Offerings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – High-performance, stellar looks and affordability in a composite deck board? It’s time to enhance your thinking. The newly re-engineered and expanded line of Trex Enhance composite decking combines the ease, beauty and durability of Trex’s world-famous composite decking with pricing designed to put the pressure on treated lumber. “We have reimagined and Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick