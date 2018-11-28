28.11.2018 - 03:14 Uhr

Tribal Scale Announced As Grand Prize Winner Of Code AutoMobilty LA

Pit Stop, EVHub Named as Second and Third Place Winners Top Three Finalists Awarded Cash Prizes Totaling $85,000 in Visa Gift Cards LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) and AutoMobility LA today announced the winners of the 2018 hackathon, entitled Code AutoMobility LA, sponsored by Visa and General Motors (GM).

