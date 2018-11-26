26.11.2018 - 22:52 Uhr
Turning Point Brands Makes Strategic Investment in Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), an industry leading marketer of Other Tobacco Products (“OTP”), announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (“CASH”).
The deal will give TPB 19.99% ownership of CASH.
CASH has facilities in Warwick, Rhode Island that currently produce tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges and oral sprays thatDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.